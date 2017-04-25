The Yankees and Red Sox will have to wait another day to renew their rivalry.
Tuesday’s game between the AL East rivals at Fenway Park has been postponed because of inclement weather, the Red Sox announced about four hours before their expected first meeting of the season.
The series instead will start Wednesday, and the postponed game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on July 16.
Comments
