The Yankees released struggling first baseman Chris Carter, the team announced Tuesday.
He was hitting .201 with 76 strikeouts and just eight home runs in 62 games with the Yankees this season.
Last season, Carter tied the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado for the National League lead in home runs (41) and led the NL in strikeouts (206) while with the Brewers.
Carter, 30, also was a liability on defense, with four errors in 56 games at first base.
The Yankees figure to keep rolling out Ji-Man Choi, who they called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilke-Barre last week, at first base with Greg Bird no closer to a return. Choi homered in his first two games with the Yankees this season.
