Well, that was a whole lot of nothing.

After nearly 7 1⁄2 hours of baseball and weather delays, the Yankees accomplished zero against the Tigers at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday afternoon and night.

The Yankees didn’t score and thus (obviously) didn’t win. Detroit won, 2-0, in a game that was supposed to start a little after 1 p.m. and ended at 8:33.

Jordan Zimmermann (7-8) threw seven innings for Detroit. Masahiro Tanaka (8-10) allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings. The Yankees went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

A pair of weather delays totaled four hours and 37 minutes. The game itself took 2:52. The attendance was 43,379 at the start and a few thousand when it ended.

The scheduled 1:05 start was delayed until 2:31 because of the threat of rain. As so often seems to happen in these situations, it barely rained — if at all — during the delay. The 86 minutes that were lost during the delay became a very big deal at 4:50 p.m., when a loud crack of thunder ripped through the stadium as Tommy Kahnle was warming up in the rain for the top of the eighth.

The rain started coming down in buckets and umpires halted play as the players scampered off the field and fans headed for cover — or the exits. The ballpark became shrouded by rain and fog and mist. Lightning filled the sky and thunder continued to crackle in the Bronx for some time.

After the storm passed, the grounds crew removed the tarp and attempted to get the field ready for more than an hour for the final two innings. The main sticking point was short centerfield, where workers with pitchforks were pushing holes into the grass to try to get the water to drain.

At about 7:30, the managers and two of the umpires met in short center. A short time later, it was announced that the game would resume at 8. Dellin Betances threw the first pitch of the eighth inning at 8:01 p.m., making the delay three hours and 11 minutes.

Tanaka, who threw 5 2⁄3 perfect innings and struck out 14 in eight innings in his last outing against Tampa Bay, allowed three hits and a run to the first three batters. Ian Kinsler and Jim Adduci singled and Justin Upton doubled to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Tanaka buckled down, striking out Miguel Cabrera and Nicholas Castellanos and getting Victor Martinez to fly out to center.

The Yankees had a chance against Zimmermann in the second. Gary Sanchez was hit by a pitch leading off the inning and moved to third on Chase Headley’s two-out double. But Todd Frazier lined to left to end the inning, and a theme for the long day had begun.

In the third, Brett Gardner and Jacoby Ellsbury singled with one out to put runners on first and third. But Zimmermann struck out Aaron Judge and got Sanchez on a grounder to third.

The Tigers made it 2-0 in the fourth with an unearned run. Tanaka walked Mikie Mahtook with two outs before James McCann lined a single to right-center. Ellsbury booted the ball for an error and failed to pick it up on his first try as Mahtook scored all the way from first.

The Yankees had their best opportunity in the fifth. Judge ripped a single to left on an 0-and-2 pitch and Sanchez followed with a double into the leftfield corner on the next pitch to put runners on second and third. Didi Gregorius, also swinging at the first pitch, popped to short. Slumping Matt Holliday hit a short fly to center for the second out and Headley struck out on a 3-and-2 pitch.

After the second delay, Betances struck out the side on nine pitches. Ellsbury led off the bottom of the eighth against Bruce Rondon with an infield hit and moved to second on a wild pitch, but once again the Yankees did not get a hit with a runner in scoring position. Judge struck out, Sanchez grounded out and Gregorius struck out.