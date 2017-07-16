BOSTON — CC Sabathia’s performance earlier in the day made Sunday’s nightcap a gravy game of sorts. At worst, the Yankees, in a horrific slump before the All-Star break that continued with a crushing walk-off loss Friday night, would leave Fenway Park with a split of the four-game series against the AL East-leading Red Sox.

And Boston lefthander David Price made sure that was the case, doing something he hasn’t done in some time against the Yankees. He shut them down, going eight innings and handing them a 3-0 loss in Game 2 of the doubleheader last night.

The Yankees (47-43) entered Game 2 as the only team in the majors not to have been shut out this season.

Joe Girardi said of the series: “We probably gave one away and we probably also stole one. I thought we played pretty well, I thought we pitched pretty well. Our bullpen did a tremendous job. It’s a tough place to play and we ended up 2-2. We’re going in the right direction and I think part of that was getting our bullpen back on track.”

As good as Price was, he was the beneficiary of an incredible defensive play in the eighth. With a runner on, centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. robbed Aaron Judge of his 31st home run with a leaping catch in the triangle near the 420-foot sign, prompting Price to break into a huge smile.

Price, 2-1 with a 2.52 ERA in his previous four starts, allowed seven hits and no walks in improving to 4-2, 3.39. He struck out eight.

Craig Kimbrel, who blew the save Saturday when he gave up Matt Holliday’s ninth-inning home run in an eventual 16-inning victory by the Yankees, picked up his 24th save with a scoreless ninth. After Didi Gregorius doubled with one out and Brett Gardner walked with two outs to bring the tying run to the plate, Chase Headley struck out.

Masahiro Tanaka (7-9), knocked around by the Brewers in his last start before the All-Star break, was good, but not good enough. He allowed three runs, eight hits and no walks in seven innings, striking out nine. The big blow was Mookie Betts’ two-run homer in the third, which made it 2-0 and snapped a 24-inning scoreless stretch for the Red Sox in which they had only nine hits.

Sabathia pitched six innings in a 3-0 victory in the first game, which gave the Yankees consecutive victories for the first time since June 11-12. The 37-year-old lefthander battled control issues, walking five, but allowed only two hits in improving to 8-3 with a 3.54 ERA.

The Yankees had 12 hits in the first game, getting two each from Headley, Gregorius, Clint Frazier, Ji-Man Choi and Ronald Torreyes. Frazier reached on an error in the fourth, leading to two unearned runs. Choi’s sacrifice fly and Torreyes’ RBI single made it 2-0, and Gregorius’ 11th homer, a solo shot to rightfield in the fifth, made it 3-0.

While it was hard to criticize the Yankees for earning a split against the Red Sox (52-41), some issues cropped up in the series that are worth watching.

While an often-criticized bullpen did much to right the ship, the offense for the most part struggled in the four games, scoring 11 runs in 43 innings. Judge personified the troubles, going 1-for-18, with his only hit a soft infield single.

Then again, to be fair, it’s not as if the Yankees faced a run of mediocre pitchers, other than reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (4-12, 4.60), who pitched pretty well in Game 1. There was Drew Pomeranz on Friday night, Chris Sale on Saturday and Price on Sunday night.

Price did come in with subpar career numbers against the Yankees. He was 14-11 but had a 4.69 ERA, including an 8.31 ERA in six previous starts as a member of the Red Sox.

This time he was as good as he’s ever been against the Yankees. They had a few chances but not many, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position against him and stranding nine.

Boston went 3-for-38 with RISP in the series and is 3-for-58 with RISP against the Yankees this season. Sabathia contributed to that with a solid effort in Game 1. “That’s the thing about ‘C’ all year. He’s always been that guy for us when stuff’s not going our way,” Judge said.

The Red Sox had a runner on third with less than two out in each of the first two innings, but a double play in the first and a nice play by Sabathia on a comebacker in the second allowed him to escape.

Said Austin Romine: “This team is resilient. This is what we’ve been doing all year. We just keep coming back. Our pitchers have been picking up.”

Sabathia initially was slated to start Monday night in Minnesota but was told late Saturday that he would take the ball in place of Bryan Mitchell.“I’ve pitched against these guys so much, we pretty much have a game plan, so we just moved it up a day,” said Sabathia, who unsuccessfully lobbied Joe Girardi to let him go back out for the seventh. “I felt good. I hadn’t pitched in a long time, so I wanted to get back out there.”

Referring to rebounding after Friday night’s blown save by Aroldis Chapman, he said, “Just shows you a lot about this team, how tough we are. Obviously, we struggled the last two weeks before the break, tough loss on Friday night, but to be able to come back and battle last night and come out todayfeels good. The core of this team are tough guys. We leave everything on the field every night and it shows up.”