Yankees spring training 2017
Scenes from George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa and elsewhere around Florida as the Yankees attend spring training in preparation for the 2017 MLB season.
New York Yankees pitchers Chasen Shreve, left, and CC Sabathia chat during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda throws during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia throws during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
New York Yankees pitcher Adam Warren throws during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman arrives for baseball spring training Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka walks onto the field to throw during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
