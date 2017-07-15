BOSTON — This time it was the Red Sox bullpen that blew a win.

The Yankees know the feeling, and they certainly were happy to be on the other side of it.

Three outs from losing for the 20th time in their last 27 games, the Yankees got a tying homer from Matt Holliday off All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to lead off the ninth.

Seven innings later, they pushed across three runs against Doug Fister and beat Boston, 4-1, in 16 innings in front of 36,936 at Fenway Park.

In 30 previous outings at Fenway Park, Kimbrel had not allowed a run.

About half of that crowd remained by the end of the 5-hour 50-minute game, in which each team used eight pitchers. A total of 512 pitches were thrown.

It was a much-needed victory for the Yankees (46-42), who suffered their 18th blown save of the season the night before and are at the start of an 11-game road trip. They will play a split doubleheader with the Red Sox (51-40) on Sunday before continuing the trip Monday night in Minneapolis.

The Yankees’ bullpen, a significant factor in the club’s recent struggles, was terrific, combining to throw nine scoreless innings after an excellent start by Luis Severino.

Ben Heller picked up his second career victory after pitching the 15th and 16th. Jonathan Holder pitched the 11th, 12th and 13th and Aroldis Chapman, who blew a save and took the loss Friday night, worked the 14th.

Jacoby Ellsbury, who entered the game as a pinch runner in the ninth, led off the 16th with a double off the Green Monster in left. Chase Headley followed with a single and Didi Gregorius lined an RBI single to center to make it 2-1. Austin Romine’s RBI single made it 3-1 and Gary Sanchez lifted a long sacrifice fly to left for a 4-1 lead.

It had been mostly frustration at the plate for both teams until the 16th. The Red Sox went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, falling to 2-for-40 in such situations against the Yankees this season. The Yankees stranded 14 runners and the Red Sox left nine on base.

Both starting pitchers were excellent, though by game’s end, their contributions mostly had been forgotten.

Chris Sale, the American League starter in the All-Star Game, brought an 11-4 record and 2.75 ERA into the game and was far better than those numbers, allowing three hits and striking out 13 in 7 2⁄3 innings. Sale recorded his 12th double-digit strikeout game in 19 starts.

Severino, who threw seven shutout innings at the Red Sox here April 26 and also made the All-Star team, again was terrific, allowing one run and four hits in seven innings. He retired the final 11 batters he faced, walked two and struck out six in lowering his ERA to 3.40.

Before Holliday’s tying homer over the Green Monster, the game’s most dramatic inning may have been the eighth. Sale allowed a one-out single by Brett Gardner and Sanchez, who had doubled in the third inning, struck out on a slider in the dirt. With Sale at a season-high 118 pitches, Red Sox manager John Farrell heard some of the day’s loudest boos as he hooked the lefthander, who had made Aaron Judge look bad in three previous at-bats.

With the count 2-and-2 and the crowd on its feet, Judge fouled off five straight pitches before Kimbrel won the 10-pitch battle, getting him to fly to right.

One of the oddest innings in a game full of them was the 11th. Holliday worked a leadoff walk against righty Heath Hembree and Farrell brought on lefthander Robby Scott to face Ellsbury, who sent a grounder to first. Mitch Moreland threw to shortstop Xander Bogaerts for the forceout, but as Holliday went sliding back into first — apparently thinking Moreland had stepped on first base and that a rundown was in progress — Bogaerts’ relay, which would have been in time to retire Ellsbury, hit Holliday and couldn’t be caught by Moreland.

The Red Sox wanted Holliday called for interference and — after a delay of nearly 10 minutes, which included two umpire conferences with replay central in New York — they indicated their intention to play the remainder of the game under protest. Scott retired the next two batters to end the inning.