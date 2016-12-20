The Yankees announced on Tuesday that they have traded righthanded pitcher Nick Goody to the Indians for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Goody, 25, made 27 relief appearances in 2016 covering 29 innings and allowed 15 earned runs while striking out 34 and walking 12.
He was designated for assignment last week to make room for Aroldis Chapman on the 40-man roster.
