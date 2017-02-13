TAMPA, Fla. — Tyler Austin was fishing in the nearby suburbs when he heard the news that hurt his chances, more than any other player, of making the Yankees’ big-league club out of spring training.

“Someone messaged me and said, ‘Hey the Yankees just signed Chris Carter,’” the 25-year-old Austin said Monday afternoon. “I said, ‘OK, that’s fine,’ and went right back to fishing.”

Austin smiled.

“Didn’t catch anything that day,” he added. “I don’t know what that means, but . . . .”

Austin, of course, was tabbed late last season by GM Brian Cashman as one of two players who would compete for the starting job at first base this spring. Greg Bird all along has been the prohibitive favorite, which Cashman also repeatedly said, but Austin appeared in position to grab a backup spot if he has a strong spring.

Austin, noticeably more muscular than last season, was among the first to arrive at the minor league complex for spring training prep. He’s been there almost every day since the third week of January doing work not only at first base but at third base and in the outfield as well.

Except for third, Carter can play those positions too, though he’s not an especially strong fielder. Still, the veteran shared the NL league in homers last season with 41 so his roster spot, at least at season’s start, is all but guaranteed. Austin, who homered in his first career at-bat last Aug. 13 but concluded the season with a .241/.300/.458 slash line with five homers and 12 RBIs, said his attitude for the spring hasn’t changed.

“I think he’s going to help the team and I’m going to go into spring and do everything I can to make the team,” said Austin, who still can be optioned to the minors. “I’m just going to come in and try to make the team any way that I can, whether that’s first, third, leftfield or right.”

In 31 games last year, Austin saw time at first, right, left and DH. Though his bat never truly got going, he played relatively well defensively, something he shared during a talk with the minor leaguers here last week.

The message? Don’t slack on your defense, it helped keep me in the majors even while I slumped offensively.

He’s likely to see some time at third this spring – the reason the Yankees have had him taking grounders there already – but the position isn’t completely new to him. Austin played at third his freshman and sophomore years in high school and played at the hot corner in 2011 with the rookie Gulf Coast Yankees and then at Staten Island (he also played first that year).

“Once we get some game experience out there in left field and third base, I think I’ll feel a lot better,” Austin said, “But right now I feel pretty good.”

Though one might think Austin took extra motivation from Cashman’s early winter declaration that the organization’s hope was for Bird to win the job at first, the utility man said that wasn’t the case. Just as the club’s signing of Carter doesn’t have him overly worried.

“I’m not going to worry about what I can’t control,” Austin said. “Just play the game the way I know how to play it and enjoy it, because this is a big opportunity.”