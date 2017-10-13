ALCS Game 1: Yankees vs. Astros

The Yankees played the Astros in ALCS Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch shakes hands with New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi before Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws during the first inning of Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.
Yankees manager Joe Girardi talks with GM Brian Cashman during batting practice before the start of Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman talks with outfielder Aaron Judge during batting practice before the start of Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi watches batting practice before Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge takes batting practice before Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez takes batting practice before Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve gestures during batting practice before Game 1 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fans stand in the outfield during batting practice Game 1 of the American League Championship Series baseball game between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Justin Verlander warms up before Game 1 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi answers questions after the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2 in Game 5 of baseball American League Division Series, early Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Cleveland.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.