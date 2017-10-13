Subscribe
    ALCS Game 1: Yankees vs. Astros

    The Yankees played the Astros in ALCS Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

    Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch shakes hands with
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch shakes hands with New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi before Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws during
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws during the first inning of Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.

    Yankees manager Joe Girardi talks with GM Brian
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    Yankees manager Joe Girardi talks with GM Brian Cashman during batting practice before the start of Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman talks with
    (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)

    New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman talks with outfielder Aaron Judge during batting practice before the start of Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

    New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi watches batting
    (Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez)

    New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi watches batting practice before Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.

    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge takes batting practice
    (Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez)

    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge takes batting practice before Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.

    New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez takes batting practice
    (Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez)

    New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez takes batting practice before Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.

    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve gestures during batting practice
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve gestures during batting practice before Game 1 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.

    Fans stand in the outfield during batting practice
    (Credit: AP / Eric Gay)

    Fans stand in the outfield during batting practice Game 1 of the American League Championship Series baseball game between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.

    Houston Astros' Justin Verlander warms up before Game
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Houston Astros' Justin Verlander warms up before Game 1 of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.

    New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi answers questions
    (Credit: AP / Phil Long)

    New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi answers questions after the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2 in Game 5 of baseball American League Division Series, early Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Cleveland.

