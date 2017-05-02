Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 70° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    YankeesSportsBaseball

    Yankees vs. Blue Jays

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    The Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.