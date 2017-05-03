Yankees vs. Blue Jays
The Yankees hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.
Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees follows through on a first-inning, three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees follows through on a third-inning, two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees celebrates his first-inning, three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays with teammates Brett Gardner and Aaron Hicks at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees celebrates his first-inning, three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays with teammates Brett Gardner and Aaron Hicks at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees celebrates his first-inning, three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays with teammates Brett Gardner and Aaron Hicks at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Marcus Stroman of the Toronto Blue Jays stands on the mound in the first inning against the New York Yankees with teammate Russell Martin at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
David Villa of NYCFC throws the ceremonial first pitch of a game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees follows through on a first-inning, three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees follows through on a third-inning, two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees follows through on a first-inning, three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees follows through on a first-inning, three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts after his third-inning, two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees reacts on the mound in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts after his third-inning, two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Marcus Stroman of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Marcus Stroman of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees watches a ball hit for a first-inning, three-run home run by Steve Pearce of the Toronto Blue Jays land over the fence at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees reacts on the mound in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees reacts on the mound in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Marcus Stroman of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts on the mound in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees follows through on a third-inning, two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Marcus Stroman of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Steve Pearce of the Toronto Blue Jays follows through on his first-inning three-run home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees follows through on a third-inning, two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts after his third-inning, two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.