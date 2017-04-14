Yankees vs. Cardinals
The New York Yankees defeated the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3, in the first game of a three-game series on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.
Aroldis Chapman, #54, of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.
Chase Headley, #12, of the New York Yankees steals second base in the eighth inning ahead of the the tag from Kolten Wong, #16, of the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.
Chase Headley, #12, of the New York Yankees follows through on a fifth inning double against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Judge, #99, and Starlin Castro, #14, of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.
Aroldis Chapman, #54, and Austin Romine, #27, of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.
Jacoby Ellsbury, #22, of the New York Yankees scores a fifth inning run as Yadier Molina, #4, of the St. Louis Cardinals can't come up with the ball at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 14, 2017.
Masahiro Tanaka, #19, of the New York Yankees pitches in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 14, 2017.
Tyler Clippard, #29, of the New York Yankees reacts after getting the final out of the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 14, 2017.
Masahiro Tanaka, #19, of the New York Yankees hands the ball to manager Joe Girardi, #28, as he leaves a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 14, 2017.
Matt Carpenter, #13, of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates his first inning two-run home run against the New York Yankees with teammate Aledmys Diaz, #36, at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 14, 2017.
Masahiro Tanaka, #19, of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 14, 2017.
Starlin Castro, #14, of the New York Yankees follows through on his first inning two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 14, 2017.
Starlin Castro, #14, of the New York Yankees celebrates his first inning two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals with teammate Gary Sanchez ,right, at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 14, 2017.
Starlin Castro, #14, of the New York Yankees celebrates his first inning two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals with teammate Brett Gardner, right, at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 14, 2017.
Michael Wacha, #52, of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 14, 2017.
Austin Romine, #27, of the New York Yankees reacts after his second inning home run against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 14, 2017.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) delivers during the first inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees on Friday, April 14, 2017, in New York.
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter hits a two-run home run during the first inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees on Friday, April 14, 2017, in New York.
Masahiro Tanaka, #19, of the New York Yankees warms up before an MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 14, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers during the first inning of an MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, April 14, 2017, in New York.
