Yankees vs. Cardinals

The New York Yankees won against the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2, in the third game of a four-game series on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees players celebrate their 3-2 win against the St. Louis Cardinals in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi takes the ball from Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees relief pitcher Tyler Clippard delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley, shortstop Ronald Torreyes and second baseman Starlin Castro stand during the national anthem before an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) St. Louis Cardinals players all wear, #42, on their jerseys to honor Jackie Robinson before an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi walks to the dugout during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty hits a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees relief pitcher Tyler Clippard reacts after he strikes out St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Randal Grichuk to end an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird strikes out swinging against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird walks to the dugout after he strikes out swinging against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees relief pitcher Tyler Clippard looks on as St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty rounds the bases on his solo home run during the ninth inning in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner scores on a wild pitch by St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez during the first inning in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees shortstop Ronald Torreyes is greeted at the dugout after he scores against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro reacts after he strikes out swinging against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Hicks is greeted at the dugout after he scores against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees first baseman Chris Carter hits an RBI single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.ly

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury steals second base against St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz during the third inning in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka flies out with the bases loaded during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner looks on from third base against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi greets left fielder Brett Gardner after he scores on a wild pitch during the first inning in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird strikes out looking during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees shortstop Ronald Torreyes stands at second base after hitting a double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia adjusts his cap during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in an MLB game on Jackie Robinson Day on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

