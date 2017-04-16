Yankees vs. Cardinals

The Yankees beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 9-3, to complete the sweep in a three-game series Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees draws a walk during the eighth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the fifth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees singles during the fifth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Chase Headley #12 of the New York Yankees singles during the fifth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees reacts as Greg Garcia #35 of the St. Louis Cardinals (not pictured) grounds out to end the top of the seventh inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Miguel Socolovich #63 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers the pitch during the eighth inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Chase Headley #12 of the New York Yankees singles during the fifth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees reacts as Greg Garcia #35 of the St. Louis Cardinals (not pictured) grounds out to end the top of the seventh inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the fifth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees congratulated by third base coach Joe Espada #53 after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees reacts after singling in the third inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Matt Adams #32 of the St. Louis Cardinals swings during the eighth inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees scores a run during the eighth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the third inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees strikes out during the third inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees singles during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees doubles during the fourth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Umpires Jeff Kellogg #8 and Tim Timmons #95 wait for the ruling on the fan interference on a hit by Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees (not pictured) during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Chase Headley #12 of the New York Yankees congratulated by his teammates after scoring a run during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI triple during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Greg Bird #33 congratulated by his teammate Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Chase Headley #12 of the New York Yankees congratulated by his teammates after scoring a run during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Stephen Piscotty #55 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on as a fan interferes with a ball hit by Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees during the second inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees singles during the first inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch during a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Matt Carpenter #13 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on in between inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch during a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.