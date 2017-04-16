Yankees vs. Cardinals
The Yankees beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 9-3, to complete the sweep in a three-game series Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees draws a walk during the eighth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the fifth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees singles during the fifth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chase Headley #12 of the New York Yankees singles during the fifth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees reacts as Greg Garcia #35 of the St. Louis Cardinals (not pictured) grounds out to end the top of the seventh inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Miguel Socolovich #63 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers the pitch during the eighth inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Chase Headley #12 of the New York Yankees singles during the fifth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees reacts as Greg Garcia #35 of the St. Louis Cardinals (not pictured) grounds out to end the top of the seventh inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the fifth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees congratulated by third base coach Joe Espada #53 after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees reacts after singling in the third inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Matt Adams #32 of the St. Louis Cardinals swings during the eighth inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees scores a run during the eighth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the third inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees strikes out during the third inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees singles during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees doubles during the fourth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Umpires Jeff Kellogg #8 and Tim Timmons #95 wait for the ruling on the fan interference on a hit by Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees (not pictured) during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Chase Headley #12 of the New York Yankees congratulated by his teammates after scoring a run during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI triple during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Greg Bird #33 congratulated by his teammate Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Chase Headley #12 of the New York Yankees congratulated by his teammates after scoring a run during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Stephen Piscotty #55 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on as a fan interferes with a ball hit by Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees during the second inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees singles during the first inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch during a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Matt Carpenter #13 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on in between inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch during a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.