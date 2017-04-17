Subscribe
    Starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and a third-inning offensive explosion led the way as the Yankees powered through the White Sox, 7-4, for their eighth straight win on April 17, 2017, at Yankee Stadium.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery reacts
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery reacts after Chicago White Sox second baseman Carlos Sanchez hits a three-run home run during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 17, 2017.

    New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine and relief
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine and relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman celebrate their 7-4 win against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 17, 2017.

    Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 17, 2017.

    Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a two-run
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 17, 2017.

    New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge looks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge looks on from the dugout after his two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 17, 2017.

    New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge watches
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge watches his pitch for an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 17, 2017.

    New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, left,
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, left, greets New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro after he scores against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 17, 2017.

    Carlos Sanchez of the Chicago White Sox is
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Carlos Sanchez of the Chicago White Sox is out at second base as New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro turns a double play during the second inning at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 17, 2017.

    Chicago White Sox second baseman Tyler Saladino loses
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Chicago White Sox second baseman Tyler Saladino loses his footing after forcing out New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury during the third inning at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 17, 2017.

    New York Yankees' Jordan Montgomery delivers a pitch
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees' Jordan Montgomery delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 17, 2017.

    New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Holliday watches
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Holliday watches the flight of his three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 17, 2017.

    New York Yankees shortstop Pete Kozma and left
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees shortstop Pete Kozma and left fielder Aaron Hicks greet designated hitter Matt Holliday after his three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 17, 2017.

    Chicago White Sox second baseman Tyler Saladino tags
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Chicago White Sox second baseman Tyler Saladino tags out Chase Headley at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 17, 2017.

    New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury singles
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury singles against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 17, 2017.

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland delivers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 17, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 17, 2017.

