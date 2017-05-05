Yankees vs. Cubs
The Yankees open a three-game set against the World Series champion Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field.
New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman tries on his World Series championship ring after it was presented to him before the first inning of the Yankees' game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on May 5, 2017.
New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman is greeted by Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon as Champan receives his World Series championship ring before the Yankees' game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on May 5, 2017.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of an interleague baseball game Friday, May 5, 2017 in Chicago.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge signs autographs for fans before an interleague baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, May 5, 2017 in Chicago.
