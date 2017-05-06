Yankees vs. Cubs
The Yankees played the World Series champion Chicago Cubs in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Wrigley Field.
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner follows through on a double against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of an interleague baseball game Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Chicago.
New York Yankees infielder Didi Gregorius slides behind Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras to score on a two-run double hit by New York Yankees infielder Chase Headley that also drove in New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in the first inning of their MLB game at Wrigley Field on May 6, 2017 in Chicago.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks heads for home on a double hit by New York Yankees infielder Starlin Castro as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras waits for the throw in the first inning of their MLB game at Wrigley Field on May 6, 2017 in Chicago.
Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees hits a run-scoring single in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 6, 2017 in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Brett Anderson throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning of an interleague baseball game Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Chicago.
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez follows through on an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of an interleague baseball game Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Brett Anderson reacts after New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks bunted during the first inning of an interleague baseball game Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Chicago.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks lays down a bunt that allowed New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner to score on a throwing error by Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Brett Anderson in the first inning of their MLB game at Wrigley Field on May 6, 2017 in Chicago.
Starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery of the New York Yankees delivers the ball against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 6, 2017 in Chicago.
New York Yankees' Starlin Castro hits an RBI double against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of an interleague baseball game Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Chicago.
New York Yankees' Starlin Castro celebrates with teammates after scoring on a single by Gary Sanchez during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Chicago.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge carries his bat to the dugout after striking out swinging against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of their MLB game at Wrigley Field on May 6, 2017 in Chicago.
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double by Starlin Castro during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Chicago.
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks bunts against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of an interleague baseball game Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Chicago.
New York Yankees infielder Starlin Castro runs the bases after hitting an RBI double to drive in New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of their MLB game at Wrigley Field on May 6, 2017 in Chicago.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of an interleague baseball game Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Chicago.
