    ALDS Game 5: Yankees at Indians

    The Yankees take on the Cleveland Indians in a decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field.

    (Credit: AP / David Dermer)

    New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber during the first inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia delivers in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

    (Credit: AP / Phil Long)

    New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius hits a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber during the first inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the first inning of Game 5 of the baseball team's American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

    (Credit: AP / Phil Long)

    New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi answers questions before Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

    (Credit: AP / David Dermer)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka warms up before Game 5 of the baseball team's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

    (Credit: AP / David Dermer)

    New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman warms up before Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

    (Credit: AP / David Dermer)

    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar catches a pass before Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

    (Credit: AP / David Dermer)

    Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller warms up before Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland.

