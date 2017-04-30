Yankees vs. Orioles

Subscribe
    The Yankees wrap up a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

    Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees follows through on a first-inning single against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

    Jordan Montgomery #47 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jordan Montgomery #47 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

    Chris Carter #48 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Chris Carter #48 of the New York Yankees follows through on a second-inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

    Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees slides home for a run in the third inning past Welington Castillo #29 of the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

    Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees looks on during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

    Matt Holliday #17 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Matt Holliday #17 of the New York Yankees celebrates his first-inning home run against the Baltimore Orioles with teammate Aaron Judge #99 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

    Didi Gregorius #18 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Didi Gregorius #18 of the New York Yankees follows through on a third-inning single against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

    Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees slides home for a run in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

    Matt Holliday #17 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Matt Holliday #17 of the New York Yankees follows through on a first inning home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

    Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees makes a catch to end the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

    Wade Miley #38 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Wade Miley #38 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

    Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Wade Miley #38 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jordan Montgomery #47 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jordan Montgomery #47 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

