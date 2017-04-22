Yankees vs. Pirates
The Yankees face the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second matchup in a three-game series on Saturday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees reacts after a solo home run by David Freese #23 of the Pittsburgh Pirates (not pictured) during the fourth inning at PNC Park on April 22, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Adam Frazier #26 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws over to first base during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at PNC Park on April 22, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda delivers to Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco (25) during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon collects himself on the mound after giving up a three-run home run to New York Yankees' Starlin Castro during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
New York Yankees' Starlin Castro follows through on a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
New York Yankees' Chris Carter (48) celebrates with Austin Romine, right, after hitting as he crosses home plate after hitting a pinch-hit, three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Felipe Rivero during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) delivers during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen rounds first after hitting a solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda warms up in the outfield before the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates watches his solo home run during the first inning against the New York Yankees at PNC Park on April 22, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 22, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees is out at first base in front of Josh Bell #55 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park on April 22, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jameson Taillon #50 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at PNC Park on April 22, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen, center, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
