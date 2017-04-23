Yankees vs. Pirates

Subscribe
    The Yankees fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-1, in the rubber game of a three-game series Sunday at PNC Park.

    Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco, right, celebrates with Josh
    (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar)

    Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco, right, celebrates with Josh Harrison (5) after getting the final out of a 2-1 win over the New York Yankees in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

    Tony Watson #44 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller)

    Tony Watson #44 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates with Chris Stewart #19 after defeating the New York Yankees 2-1 at PNC Park on April 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

    Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller)

    Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the eighth inning with two runners on against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

    Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller)

    Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees strikes out in the eighth inning with two runners on against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

    Pete Kozma #30 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller)

    Pete Kozma #30 of the New York Yankees advances to third on a wild pitch against David Freese #23 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning at PNC Park on April 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

    Tony Watson #44 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller)

    Tony Watson #44 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates with teammates after defeating the New York Yankees 2-1 at PNC Park on April 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

    Tony Watson #44 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller)

    Tony Watson #44 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at PNC Park on April 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

    Gregory Polanco #25, Jose Osuna #36 and Andrew
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller)

    Gregory Polanco #25, Jose Osuna #36 and Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees 2-1 at PNC Park on April 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Bryan Mitchell delivers
    (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Bryan Mitchell delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

    Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller)

    Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes the field in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

    New York Yankees' Pete Kozma, left, steals third
    (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar)

    New York Yankees' Pete Kozma, left, steals third as Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman David Freese (23) is upended attempting to take an errant throw from catcher Chris Stewart in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

    David Freese #23 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller)

    David Freese #23 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sacrifice fly in the first inning against the New York Yankees at PNC Park on April 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

    Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova delivers during
    (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar)

    Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

    Jordy Mercer #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller)

    Jordy Mercer #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly against the New York Yankees at PNC Park on April 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

    Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller)

    Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees battles the sun while making an out against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers
    (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

    Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates scores
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller)

    Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates scores on an RBI double in the third inning against Kyle Higashioka #38 of the New York Yankees at PNC Park on April 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

    Ivan Nova #46 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller)

    Ivan Nova #46 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at PNC Park on April 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

    Jordan Montgomery #47 of the New York Yankees
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller)

    Jordan Montgomery #47 of the New York Yankees pitches in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

    Chris Stewart #19 of the Pittsburgh Pirates trots
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin K. Aller)

    Chris Stewart #19 of the Pittsburgh Pirates trots into third after hitting a triple in the second inning against the New York Yankees at PNC Park on April 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

    Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen scores on a double
    (Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar)

    Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen scores on a double by Gregory Polanco off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery in the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

