Yankees vs. Rays
The Yankees swept the Tampa Bay Rays with a 3-2 win in the finale of a three-game series Thursday at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees celebrates his seventh-inning two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees celebrates his seventh-inning two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees celebrates his seventh-inning two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees follows through on a seventh-inning two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees pitches in the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees celebrates his seventh-inning two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees reacts after his seventh-inning two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Ronald Torreyes #74 of the New York Yankees looks on after flying out to end the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees strikes out in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Ronald Torreyes #74 of the New York Yankees attempts a double play in the first inning after forcing out Corey Dickerson #10 of the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Steven Souza Jr. #20 of the Tampa Bay Rays watches as fans reach for a ball hit for a home run in the first inning by Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees reacts after a strike during his at-bat in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Austin Romine #27 of the New York Yankees connects on a fourth-inning double against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees strikes out to end the third inning with the bases loaded against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees strikes out to end the third inning with the bases loaded against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Matt Andriese #35 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees celebrates his first-inning home run against the Tampa Bay Rays with manager Joe Girardi at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees celebrates his first-inning home run against the Tampa Bay Rays with teammate Matt Holliday #17 at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees tries to field a ball hit by Mallex Smith #0 of the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees celebrates his first-inning home run against Matt Andriese #35 of the Tampa Bay Rays with third base coach Joe Espada at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.