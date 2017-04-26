Yankees vs. Red Sox
The Yankees open a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park.
Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees delivers in the first inning during a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 26, 2017 in Boston.
Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox tags out a runner at second base in the first inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on April 26, 2017 in Boston.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) receives congratulations at the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Boston.
Rick Porcello #22 of the Boston Red Sox delivers in the first inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on April 26, 2017 in Boston.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he crosses the plate with a two-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Boston.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers to the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello delivers to the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Boston.
