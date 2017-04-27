Yankees vs. Red Sox
The Yankees wrap up a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Fenway Park.
Aaron Hicks #31 high fives Starlin Castro #14 of the New York Yankees after scoring in the fifth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 27, 2017 in Boston.
Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees delivers in the second inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 27, 2017 in Boston.
Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees delivers in the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 27, 2017 in Boston.
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks runs home to score on Matt Holliday's sacrifice fly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Boston.
New York Yankees' Matt Holliday hits a sacrifice fly to drive in Aaron Hicks during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Boston.
Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox delivers in the first inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on April 27, 2017 in Boston.
Chase Headley #12 of the New York Yankees throws to first base in the third inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 27, 2017 in Boston.
New York Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury bunts foul in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Boston.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers to the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Boston.
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 27, 2017 in Boston.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers to the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Boston.
