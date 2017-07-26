Yankees vs. Reds
The Yankees hosted the Reds in an afternoon game at Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2017.
Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees celebrates his seventh inning home run against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Clint Frazier of the New York Yankees follows through on fifth inning RBI single against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees follows through on a third inning infield single against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez blows a bubble between pitches during the first inning against the Yankees, Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Scooter Gennett of the Cincinnati Reds completes a third inning double play after forcing out Todd Frazier at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
New York Yankees' Todd Frazier, front, slides into second base safely as Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Peraza makes the throw to first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in New York. Frazier was initially ruled out on the play, but the call was overturned on a manager's challenge when the review found that Peraza had come off the bag before catching the throw.
Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees makes the catch in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds on July 26, 2017 at Yankee Stadium.
Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton takes off his batting helmet after striking out to end the top of the third inning against the New York Yankees on July 26, 2017.
