Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 75° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    YankeesSportsBaseball

    Yankees vs. Reds


    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    The Yankees hosted the Reds in an afternoon game at Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2017.

    Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees celebrates his seventh inning home run against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

    Clint Frazier of the New York Yankees follows
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Clint Frazier of the New York Yankees follows through on fifth inning RBI single against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

    Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees follows
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees follows through on a third inning infield single against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez blows a
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez blows a bubble between pitches during the first inning against the Yankees, Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

    Scooter Gennett of the Cincinnati Reds completes a
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Scooter Gennett of the Cincinnati Reds completes a third inning double play after forcing out Todd Frazier at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

    New York Yankees' Todd Frazier, front, slides into
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    New York Yankees' Todd Frazier, front, slides into second base safely as Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Peraza makes the throw to first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in New York. Frazier was initially ruled out on the play, but the call was overturned on a manager's challenge when the review found that Peraza had come off the bag before catching the throw.

    Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees makes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)

    Todd Frazier of the New York Yankees makes the catch in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds on July 26, 2017 at Yankee Stadium.

    Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton takes off his batting
    (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton takes off his batting helmet after striking out to end the top of the third inning against the New York Yankees on July 26, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK