Yankees vs. Reds
The Yankees played the Cincinnati Reds in the finale of a two-game series on Monday, May 9, 2017, at Great American Ball Park.
Didi Gregorius of the New York Yankees rounds third base after a home run in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 9, 2017 in Cincinnati.
CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 9, 2017 in Cincinnati.
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia waits after giving up an RBI single to Cincinnati Reds' Adam Duvall during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Cincinnati.
CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 9, 2017 in Cincinnati.
Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after a home run in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 9, 2017 in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton celebrates with Devin Mesoraco after scoring on a two-run single by Joey Votto off New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Zack Cozart of the Cincinnati Reds throws the ball to first base during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park on May 9, 2017 in Cincinnati.
Chris Carter of the New York Yankees fields the ball during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 9, 2017 in Cincinnati.
Tim Adleman of the Cincinnati Reds pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park on May 9, 2017 in Cincinnati.
Zack Cozart of the Cincinnati Reds runs the bases during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 9, 2017 in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches a two-run single off New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Cincinnati.
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Cincinnati.
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez, left, celebrates with Starlin Castro after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tim Adleman during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Cincinnati.
New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius, right celebrates with Gary Sanchez (24) after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tim Adleman during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tim Adleman throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Cincinnati.
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tim Adleman during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Cincinnati.
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez follows through on a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tim Adleman during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tim Adleman walks up the mound as New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez, left, runs the bases on a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Cincinnati.
