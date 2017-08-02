Yankees vs. Tigers
The Yankees face off against the Tigers in the final game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
Ian Kinsler #3 of the Detroit Tigers rounds third and scores on a double from teamamte Justin Upton in the first inning against the New York Yankees on August 2, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.
New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) rounds second base during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York.
Jordan Zimmermann #27 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch in the third inning against the New York Yankees on August 2, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Detroit Tigers right fielder Jim Adduci (37) slides safely into second as New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) waits for the throw during the third inning of a baseball game on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York.
New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury (22) mishandles a hit by Detroit Tigers' James McCann during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York. Mikie Mahtook scored from first on the play. Ellsbury was charged with an error.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka walks off the field at the end of the top of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York.
New York Yankees Chase Headley catches a pop fly by Detroit Tigers Ian Kinsler during the third inning of a baseball game on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge flips his bat after striking out against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York.
Justin Upton #8 of the Detroit Tigers hits an RBI double in the first inning as Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees defends on August 2, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton (8) connects for a double to left field to drive in a run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann (27) delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka adjusts his cap after giving up a run to the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers during a baseball game on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann (27) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York.
Field crews roll out the tarp due to inclement weather before the New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York.
Field crews roll out the tarp due to inclement weather before the New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York.
