Yankees vs. White Sox

    The Yankees lost to the Chicago White Sox, 4-1, in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

    New York Yankees third baseman Ronald Torreyes fields
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees third baseman Ronald Torreyes fields a hit against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    New York Yankees third baseman Ronald Torreyes fields
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees third baseman Ronald Torreyes fields a hit against the Chicago White Sox before he throws to first for a out during the sixth inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    Chicago White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia hits
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Chicago White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia hits a three-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino during the seventh inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    Chicago White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia celebrates
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Chicago White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia celebrates his three-run home run with his teammates as New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine looks on in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino bends
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino bends to pick up the rosin bag as Chicago White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia rounds the bases on his three-run home run during the seventh inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino stands
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino stands on the mound against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino looks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino looks away as Chicago White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia rounds the bases on his three-run home run during the seventh inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    Chicago White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia hits
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino stands
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino looks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino looks on after giving up a three-run home run to Chicago White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia during the seventh inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino walks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino walks to the dugout after the top of the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine looks on
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine looks on as Chicago White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia celebrates after scoring on his three-run home run during the seventh inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

