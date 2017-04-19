Yankees vs. White Sox

Subscribe
    The Yankees defeated the Chicago White Sox, 9-1, in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

    New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine runs on
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine runs on his RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

    New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley, left,
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley, left, is greeted by designated hitter Matt Holliday after his two-run home run as Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez looks on in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

    New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley follows
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley follows through on his two-run home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka deliver
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka deliver a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

    Chicago White Sox center fielder Leury Garcia watches
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Chicago White Sox center fielder Leury Garcia watches the two-run home run hit by New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

    New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner doubles
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner doubles to deep right during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

    New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley hits
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley hits a two-run home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka deliver
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka deliver a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka deliver
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka deliver a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Covey delivers
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Covey delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

    New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley, left,
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley, left, is greeted by left fielder Brett Gardner after his two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

    New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine hits an
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine hits an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka deliver
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka deliver a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

    New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley looks
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley looks for his pitch before hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

    New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley hits
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley hits a two-run home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

    New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley rounds
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley rounds the bases on his two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

