Yankees who debuted in 2017
Baby Bombers have arrived in the Bronx in bunches this season. So far in 2017, the Yankees have had 11 players make their big-league debut.
Garrett Cooper, 1B(Credit: AP / Michael Dwyer)
Debut: July 14
Age: 26
In a whirlwind couple of days, Cooper, who started the year with Brewers Triple-A affiliate Colorado Springs, was dealt to the Yankees for lefthander Tyler Webb on July 13 and made his big-league debut the following day. He went 0-for-4 against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Clint Frazier, OF(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)
Debut: July 1
Age: 22
Frazier became the first Yankee in 100 years with a home run and a double in his MLB debut. He struck out in his first at-bat in the third inning against the Astros. Frazier doubled to left in his second at-bat, which came in the sixth inning and came around to score on Gary Sanchez's RBI single three batters later. He led off the seventh with a homer to left on a 1-2 slider off Tony Sipp in his third at-bat, then fouled out in the ninth, giving him a 2-for-4 debut with two runs scored, an RBI and a strikeout.
Dustin Fowler, OF(Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh)
Debut: June 29
Age: 22
Fowler's debut was cut short in heartbreaking fashion. The Yankees' 18th-round selection in 2013 suffered an open rupture of his right patella tendon after crashing into the rightfield wall in foul territory while chasing a Jose Abreu batted ball in the bottom of the first inning against the White Sox. Fowler, after extricating himself from the crowd, took a step back, then collapsed to the ground. He had to be carted off the field.
Miguel Andujar, 3B(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel)
Debut: June 28
Age: 22
It doesn't get much better than this as far as debuts go. Andujar went 3-for-4 with a walk and four RBIs in a 12-3 win over the White Sox. In his first career at-bat, he drove in two runs on a single up the middle. Andujar, who was the designated hitter, made the jump from Double-A to Triple-A to the majors in the span of 10 days.
The Yankees signed Andujar as a non-drafted free agent in July 2011.
Tyler Wade, UT(Credit: EPA / Tannen Maury)
Debut: June 27
Age: 22
Wade didn't get the start in his debut, but he still made an impact. With the Yankees trailing the White Sox, 1-0, in the top of the eighth, Wade pinch hit for Rob Refsnyder and reached on a walk. He advanced to second on a Jacoby Ellsbury single before scoring the game-tying run on an Aaron Judge single. The Yankees blew a 3-1 lead, though, losing, 4-3, on a walk-off single by Jose Abreu.
The Yankees selected Wade in the fourth round of the 2013 draft.
Tyler Webb, LHP(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Debut: June 24
Age: 26
Webb delivered an efficient 1 1/3 scoreless innings (17 pitches) in his debut, but it was in an 8-1 loss to the Rangers.
The Yankees drafted Webb in the 10th round of the 2013 draft, but the Pirates selected him from the Yankees in the 2016 Rule 5 draft. The Pirates returned Webb to the Yankees before the 2017 season.
Ronald Herrera, RHP(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)
Debut: June 14
Age: 22
With the Yankees and Angels tied at 5 in the seventh inning on June 14, Herrera relieved Michael Pineda with a chance to keep the Yankees in the game. Herrera got the first two batters to ground out, but after walking Luis Valbuena, he gave up a two-run home run to Andrelton Simmons. That was all the Angels needed as they went on to beat the Yankees, 7-5, giving Herrera his first career loss. He struck out two in his two innings.
Domingo German, RHP(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe)
Debut: June 11
Age: 24
In a no-pressure situation, German threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings to finish a 14-3 win over the Orioles.
The Yankees acquired German from the Marlins in December 2014 in a five-player trade that also included Nathan Eovaldi.
Giovanny Gallegos, RHP(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)
Debut: May 12
Age: 25
Gallegos faced just one batter in his major league debut, but he got the Yankees out of a jam. The Yankees were trailing the Astros, 4-0, in the top of the ninth with Aroldis Chapman on the mound. Chapman allowed a run-scoring single to Josh Reddick followed by a Jose Altuve single before getting the hook. Gallegos came in to face righthanded slugger Carlos Correa and got him to fly out to centerfield on a 1-0 pitch.
The Yankees signed Gallegos as an amateur free agent in January 2011.
Jordan Montgomery, LHP(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Debut: April 12
Age: 24
Montgomery, a darkhorse to win the fifth starter spot in spring training, has emerged as a dependable starter. In his debut, Montgomery allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings in an 8-4 win over the Rays.
The Yankees selected Montgomery in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.
Kyle Higashioka, C(Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)
Debut: April 10
Age: 26
In a fairly uneventful debut, Higashioka came in as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning of an 8-1 win over the Rays in the Yankees' home opener. In his one inning behind the plate, he recorded a putout on a Chasen Shreve strikeout. It was a long-awaited debut for Higashioka, who had spent nine seasons in the minors.
The Yankees drafted Higashioka in the seventh round of the 2008 draft.
