BOSTON - he Boston Celtics will take to the parquet court next season wearing a General Electric Co. logo on their uniforms.

The team said Wednesday it has a three-year deal that makes the company its exclusive data analytics partner. The agreement calls for a GE patch -- in green and white, not the traditional GE blue -- on jerseys above the player's left breast.

The Celtics are the third NBA team to announce a deal to wear a sponsor's patch on its jersey since the league gave the go-ahead. The Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings also have deals that were worth a reported $5 million apiece.

Financial terms of the Celtics deal were not announced.

GE moved its headquarters from Connecticut to Boston last summer.

Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca, right, speaks alongside General Electric Chief Marketing Officer Linda Boff during a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at GE's headquarters in Boston. The Celtics reached an agreement with GE to put the company's logo on the team's uniform beginning next season. The Celtics are a charter member of the NBA basketball league and its most decorated franchise, with 17 championships. GE is in the process of moving its corporate headquarters from Connecticut to the Boston waterfront. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes) Photo Credit: AP