Celtics vs. Wizards
The Boston Celtics fell to the Washington Wizards, 123-108, on Tuesday at Verizon Center in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko (8) and center Al Horford (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Wizards forward Jason Smith, back, tries to steal the ball away from Boston Celtics center Al Horford, front, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Washington.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards passes around Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics at Verizon Center on January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
ADVERTISEMENT
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) and Isaiah Thomas argue a call against them with referee Eric Dalen (37) during overtime of Boston's 127-123 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA basketball game in Boston Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics works the ball in against Jason Smith #14 of the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center on January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) goes to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) drives to the basket past Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Washington.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics passes the ball in front of Jason Smith #14 of the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center on January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.