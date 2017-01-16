Cavaliers vs. Warriors
OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors certainly looked ready to trade some more blows with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers come June.
The two-time reigning MVP hit five three-pointers and had 20 points while matching his season best with 11 assists in Golden State's 126-91 rout of the defending champs Monday.
Klay Thompson scored 26 points with five 3s, and Curry made four steals.
Draymond Green produced his third triple-double of the season with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists while matching his career best with five blocks — and had another dustup with King James in the process.
James had 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting and eight rebounds, and he and Green became the talk once more as their relationship turned even more testy.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James passes behind his back away from Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors steals the ball from LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on Jan. 16, 2017 in Oakland.
Draymond Green #23 high-fives Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors during their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on Jan. 16, 2017 in Oakland.
Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors fouls LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on Jan. 16, 2017 in Oakland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, slips while driving the ball away from Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds his face after being fouled by Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on Jan. 16, 2017 in Oakland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, center, shoots between Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) and JaVale McGee, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is guarded by Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on Jan. 16, 2017 in Oakland.
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, right, lays up a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, left, and Kyrie Irving (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the bench after he made a shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on Jan. 16, 2017 in Oakland.
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, defends against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he fouled LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on Jan. 16, 2017 in Oakland.
