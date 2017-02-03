Bulls vs. Rockets
The Chicago Bulls meet the Houston Rockets on Friday night at Toyota Center in Houston.
A fan of the Houston Rockets watches the Chicago Bulls warm up while surrounded by shirts honoring the retirement of former Houston Rockets center Yao Ming's jersey No. 11, before an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston. Yao's jersey number was to retired at halftime of the game.
Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (8) shoots over Houston Rockets center Clint Capela during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker, left, shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Michael Carter-Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela, left, shoots over Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela argues an official's call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) dribbles around Chicago Bulls guard Michael Carter-Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston.
