Warriors vs. Cavaliers
CLEVELAND — Kyrie Irving dropped a fadeway jumper over Klay Thompson with 3.4 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers came back on Golden State just like they did last June in the NBA Finals, beating the Warriors 109-108 on Sunday.
The Cavs trailed 94-80 early in the fourth quarter before rallying before a rowdy Christmas crowd. And as was the Case in the Finals, it was Irving, who made a 3-pointer in the final minute of Game 7, who made the biggest basket.
Golden State had one last chance but Kevin Durant lost his balance while coming off a screen and couldn't get off a shot as time expired.
LeBron James had 31 points Irving scored 25 for the Cavs, who were down 3-1 in last season's Finals before winning three straight and the championship — the first for a Cleveland team since 1964.
Durant, making his first appearance in the league's hottest rivalry, scored 36 and Thompson had 24.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr yells to players in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 109-108.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) passes over Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) as Andre Iguodala (9) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 109-108.
From foreground, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye as Kyrie Irving defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 109-108.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts as he walks off the court after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 109-108.
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' DeAndre Liggins (14) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 109-108.
Richard Jefferson #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 109-108.
Kyrie Irving #2 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after James scored during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 109-108.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry battle for a loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 109-108.
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue yells to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 109-108.
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks over Kevin Durant #35 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 109-108.
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' DeAndre Liggins (14) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 109-108.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after hitting a three point shot during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 109-108.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) and Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala (9) battle for a loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 109-108.
Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors to win the game in the final seconds at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 109-108.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers pause on the court during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers tries to block Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) passes over Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Cleveland.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors guards Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers passes while under pressure from Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to the game against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to the game against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Iman Shumpert #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers jokes during warmups prior to the game against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Iman Shumpert #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers jokes during warmups prior to the game against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors jokes during warmups prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
