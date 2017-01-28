Subscribe
    Golden State Warriors co-managing partners Peter Guber, right, (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors co-managing partners Peter Guber, right, and Joe Lacob applaud a score made by Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

    Warriors vs. Clippers

    Updated
    By

    OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry scored 25 of his 43 points in the third quarter following his first halfcourt buzzer-beater of the season at the end of the first half to lead the Golden State Warriors to their ninth win in 10 games, 144-98 over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

    Curry's 51-foot shot was the spark on a night that began with his playing status in doubt because of a sore left quad. After testing his leg in warmups, Curry was cleared to play and showed no signs of being slowed by the injury, hitting nine 3-pointers.

    Kevin Durant added 23 points and Klay Thompson scored 16 to give Golden State its eighth straight win over its Southern California rival.

    Blake Griffin scored 20 points for the struggling Clippers, who have lost four of five since star point guard Chris Paul went down with a torn ligament in left thumb.

    Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala scores against the
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala scores against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

    Los Angeles Clippers' J.J. Redick, bottom, and Golden
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Los Angeles Clippers' J.J. Redick, bottom, and Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson fight for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, celebrates with
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, celebrates with Kevin Durant during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

    Los Angeles Clippers' Jamal Crawford, right, guards Golden
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Los Angeles Clippers' Jamal Crawford, right, guards Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry drives the ball
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry drives the ball away from Los Angeles Clippers' Marreese Speights, left, and Raymond Felton (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee lays up a
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee lays up a shot over Los Angeles Clippers' Austin Rivers (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, goes up
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, goes up to shoot over Los Angeles Clippers' Jamal Crawford (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, celebrates a
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, celebrates a score in front of Los Angeles Clippers' Raymond Felton (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry watches one of
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry watches one of his shots against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

    Los Angeles Clippers' Austin Rivers, left, shoots against
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Los Angeles Clippers' Austin Rivers, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

    Los Angeles Clippers' Brandon Bass, left, shoots against
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Los Angeles Clippers' Brandon Bass, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, right, shoots over
    (Credit: AP / Ben Margot)

    Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, right, shoots over Los Angeles Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

