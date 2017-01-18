Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 38° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    BasketballSports

    Warriors vs. Thunder

    Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook, left, is defended
    Caption

    Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook, left, is defended by Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    1 of 3

    More Photos

    Knicks vs. Celtics Nets vs. Raptors Knicks vs. Hawks Nets vs. Rockets Knicks vs. Raptors Nets vs. Raptors Celebs at Knicks games Celebs at Brooklyn Nets games
    Upload Photo

    January 18, 2017 11:07 PM

    Kevin Durant leads the Golden State Warriors against old pal Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.