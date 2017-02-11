Subscribe
    BasketballSports

    +-
    Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant signs autographs (Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki)

    Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant signs autographs for fans before an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Warriors vs. Thunder

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Kevin Durant returns to Oklahoma City for the first time as Warrior when Golden State plays Russell Westbrook and the Thunder on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

    Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant gives autographs
    (Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki)

    Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant gives autographs to fans before an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    Fans for and against Golden State Warriors forward
    (Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki)

    Fans for and against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant react before an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

    A young Thunder fan wears a cupcake costume
    (Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki)

    A young Thunder fan wears a cupcake costume before an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

