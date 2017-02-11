Warriors vs. Thunder
Kevin Durant returns to Oklahoma City for the first time as Warrior when Golden State plays Russell Westbrook and the Thunder on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant gives autographs to fans before an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant signs autographs for fans before an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Fans for and against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant react before an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
A young Thunder fan wears a cupcake costume before an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.