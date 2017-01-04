Subscribe
    Portland Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum (3) is defended

    Portland Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum (3) is defended by Golden State Warriors' Zaza Pachulia, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

    Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Golden State Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

    Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with teammates Stephen Curry (30) and Draymond Green (23) after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

    Portland Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee (24) scores past
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Portland Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee (24) scores past Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

    Portland Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum (3) is defended
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Portland Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum (3) is defended by Golden State Warriors' Zaza Pachulia, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

    Portland Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless (4) dunks against
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Portland Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless (4) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr argues
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

    Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, top, drives to
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, top, drives to the basket as Portland Trail Blazers' Evan Turner, bottom center, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

    Portland Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe, center, scores past
    (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    Portland Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe, center, scores past Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) and David West (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

