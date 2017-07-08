LAS VEGAS - Joel Embiid has been fined $10,000 by the NBA for inappropriate language on social media.
This comes from the 76ers center saying “(Expletive) LaVar Ball” recently on Instagram live. His words came after Ball, the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, made comments about Embiid and Ben Simmons on 97.5 FM The Fanatic.
The bad blood between the Sixers pair and Ball began on the night of the NBA draft after Embiid tweeted to Simmons about Lonzo on draft night. His tweet read: “Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.”
