The Cavaliers were flying high on New Year’s Eve, jetting home to Cleveland after winning at Charlotte. But Kevin Love’s insides were about to hit some heavy turbulence.

Time to choose from the in-flight dinner menu. Gee, that sea bass sounds good.

“First of all, don’t order the sea bass,” Love joked at the Cavs’ Basketball City shootaround Friday morning to prep for their night game across the East River against the Nets at Barclays Center, the start of a six-game road swing.

“It was about 5 a.m. on New Year’s Day,” Love said. “I thought about driving myself to the hospital. I never had food poisoning quite like that where every few minutes, it would come right out. Sit back down, come right out.”

The nauseated power forward lost his power, dropping 10 pounds. But he got an IV and played 24 minutes the next night in a win over New Orleans, then sat out Wednesday night’s loss against Chicago. But he’s feeling much better and is back in play for the Nets game. So is point guard Kyrie Irving after missing three games with right hamstring tightness.

The defending champs had been going through a difficult stretch of injury and illness. Even LeBron James was playing through cold and flu-like symptoms lately. But the Cavaliers are still leading the East at 26-8.

Now they’re getting a little healthier, and even better with word spreading that they’re close to finalizing a trade with Atlanta for Kyle Korver, the eighth-best three-point shooter in NBA history, to use off the bench.

“It does a lot for our depth,” coach Tyronn Lue said.

Shooting guard J.R. Smith went down on Dec. 20 for at least three months with a right thumb fracture that required surgery. The Cavs have won six of eight since. But the 6-7 Kor ver can offset that perimeter loss.

“We’ve got to give him the ball,” James said. “It’s another dynamic piece for our team. Hell of a sharpshooter and a great guy, a great professional as we’ve seen over his career. So once he’s gets here, we’ll be happy to have him.”

The trade chatter has a 2019 first-round pick and 36-year-old swingman Mike Dunleavy Jr. headed south. Korver was averaging 9.5 points and 40.9-percent shooting from three-point range. The 35-year-old swingman has 1,952 threes, which is eighth all-time.

“It’s just valuable when you can have your team in place as quickly possible so the process can continue to get better and better as the days go on,” James said. “So we’re happy to get Kyle right now where he can learn the system.”

But King James isn’t ready to pronounce his team completely ready to defend its crown.

There’s no true point guard with experience to back up Irving. Cleveland has rookie Kay Felder behind him.

“We’ve got to get a point guard,” James said. “It’s my last time saying [it]. We need a point guard . . . I think that’s the next step. When you look at all the teams in our league, most teams have three point guards.”

James compared the situation to the Oakland Raiders’ recent loss of starting quarterback Derek Carr to a broken leg.

“Every NFL team has three quarterbacks,” James said. “Just having that secure blanket in case of a [Derek] Carr.”