WASHINGTON, D.C. — Carmelo Anthony said all options are open regarding his future and staying with the Knicks is right on top. One of the main reasons is because he doesn’t want to uproot his family.

Anthony said he is concerned about the idea of taking his 9-year-old son Kiyan out of school and to a new environment.

“That’s more about what I care about, my family,” Anthony said following Tuesday’s shootaround. “My son being comfortable in New York at an age now where he’s really getting an opportunity to understand being in New York and having a home there and having friends there. My wife working there and having her opportunities there. I think about that more so than my decision for my career.

“At the end of the day, it will come down to my decision. But I think more about my decision and what they’re going to have to go through if anything would happen.”

Anthony has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he has final say on whether he leaves the Knicks. He continues to say he’s not thinking about it. The trade deadline is Feb. 23, so talks are expected to heat up.

The Knicks reportedly have had conversations with the Clippers, Cavaliers and Celtics. The belief is it would be difficult for Anthony to turn down an opportunity to play with his good friends Chris Paul with the Clippers or LeBron James with the Cavaliers.

Anthony said he hasn’t told the front office that he would only be willing to go to certain teams. But he and his superstar friends have talked about that happening at some point, and they’re playing for contenders, so it could be even more appealing.

“Those considerations and thoughts will always be,” Anthony said. “That’s something we all think about as athletes, try to play with another. We talk about it from high school and college. These are conversations that we’ve had years before any of this ever came up.”

But Anthony said he hasn’t ruled out anything, starting with remaining in a Knicks uniform.

“Of course. Of course,” he said. “I hear the new report every day. Every day is a new team. Every day is ‘Melo said this, Melo said that.’ Melo hasn’t said anything yet. That’s what I will say, Melo hasn’t said anything.”

Anthony will be difficult to move because he also has a 15-percent trade kicker in his deal. He said his contact with the Knicks’ front office has been minimal. But he reiterated he would have to “consider” waiving the no-trade if the organization comes to him and says “they want to go in a different direction.” He said they haven’t told him that yet.

“If it’s something that’s imminent that they want to come to me and talk to me about, I’m pretty sure I’ll get that meeting or get that phone call,” Anthony said. “There’s no conversations happening with me [and the front office] on a consistent basis or day-to-day basis.”

The Knicks would like to get assets such as quality young players and draft picks for Anthony. It likely would require including a third team in potential trades with the Clippers or Cavaliers. The Celtics have those assets though.

The Boston Globe reported that the Celtics feel Anthony might be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for them. When he was asked about possibly going to a Knicks rival, Anthony said that never came to his mind.

“I never even thought about it,” Anthony said. “You might see it weird. But I never even thought about any of these situations. Every day is a new team, is a new situation. That’s what happens when you’re going through the trade talks and there’s always a different scenario.”

Anthony maintains he’s only focused on playing, and isn’t struggling with his emotions right now.

“I’m not torn because I’m not thinking about it,” he said. “Until I actually sit down and think about something, maybe I will be torn. Right now I’m not torn because it’s not even on my mind right now.”