For the first time in eight years, Carmelo Anthony will not be playing in the NBA All-Star Game.

Anthony, a nine-time All-Star who started in the game the previous seven years, was not among the seven Eastern Conference reserves announced Thursday night. Teammate Kristaps Porzingis also was not named a reserve.

That means that for the first time since 2008-09, the Knicks will not have a player in the game. Fans, players and media select the starters; the reserves are selected by a vote of the coaches.

Anthony, 32, is averaging 22.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. Porzingis, 21, is averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. The Knicks’ 20-27 record likely kept both players from being voted in by the coaches for the game, which will take place Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

The Knicks players were not available for comment Thursday night, but Anthony had made it clear that he hoped to play in the game.

The Nets (9-36), who have the worst record in the NBA, also will not be sending a player to the game. It marks the first time since 1987-88 that both teams have been shut out.

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, who is averaging a career-high 22.4 points along with 6.9 assists per game, made the Eastern Conference team as a reserve. He was joined by Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, Washington’s John Wall, Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, Indiana’s Paul George, Atlanta’s Paul Millsap and Cleveland’s Kevin Love.

Russell Westbrook, who has 23 triple-doubles this season, headlined the Western Conference reserves. He was joined by Klay Thompson and Draymond Green of Golden State, DeMarcus Cousins of Sacramento, Marc Gasol of Memphis, DeAndre Jordan of the Clippers and Gordon Hayward of Utah.