INDIANAPOLIS — Carmelo Anthony will find out Thursday if he’s playing in his eighth straight All-Star Game or if he’s going to get a rare chance at a long mid-February break.

The Knicks’ record, and overall performance lately, could lead to the coaches not picking Anthony to play in next month’s game in New Orleans.

Anthony’s string of seven straight starts was snapped last week when he wasn’t voted a starter by the fans, players and media. But his role on the U.S. Men’s Olympic team could earn him some equity with the coaches. The reserves are announced Thursday.

“If something happens and the coaches don’t vote me in, I’ll definitely take advantage of a seven-day break,” Anthony said.

As much as Anthony, a nine-time All-Star, would welcome the break, he also wants to play in the game.

Anthony enjoys being a part of the weekend and all the pomp and circumstance that comes with it. He came into Monday’s game averaging 22.5 points, which ranks ninth in the East, but the Knicks are 11th in the conference and losers of 13 of 16 before the game.

“It’s an exciting weekend,” Anthony said. “For me to say it’s not an exciting experience or I don’t have a good time, I would be lying to you. I had great times, All-Star weekends. It’s fun. The fans are there. The players are there. You kind of just get an opportunity to just relax and just have fun for a little bit.”

Thomas gets mask

Lance Thomas said he has “pretty constant” headaches from the fractured left orbital bone he sustained Jan. 15 in Toronto. He’s got a protective mask, but he’s not used to it yet and is having trouble focusing.

“It’s not a full-head headache,” Thomas said. “It’s on the same side of the fracture. It’s really hard for me to keep my eyes open. It’s really bothering me.”

Jeff Hornacek estimated it would be a week or so before Thomas returns. But Thomas isn’t sure when he’ll be back. He was elbowed in the face by the Raptors’ Jonas Valanciunas, and his immediate thought was he lost some teeth. He said he passed the concussion protocol twice.

Knicks videos

“I thought my teeth were falling out,” Thomas said. “I was literally holding the mouth guard up because I thought my teeth were going to fall out. There’s a nerve here that basically makes you feel your teeth and I couldn’t feel a few of my teeth for a few days.”

Looking for activity

Willy Hernangomez went from a 17-point, 11-rebound game in a win over Boston Wednesday to not playing the next night in a loss to Washington. Hornacek said he chose Marshall Plumlee’s “activity” and voice on defense.

“They both were great in Boston,” Hornacek said. “But Marshall was, maybe not stat-sheet effective, but the way he got everybody else talking and active, getting after it, I thought maybe he could set that a little next time.”

Hernangomez played 14 minutes Saturday against Phoenix and Plumlee was inactive. Plumlee was inactive again Monday night.