Carmelo Anthony said he hasn’t spoken to Knicks president Phil Jackson or anyone in the front office, and reiterated that he wants to remain with the team.

“I think I’ve proven that,” Anthony said Monday after a 108-107 loss to the Hawks. “I don’t have to speak on that. I think I’ve proven that over the years, day in and day out.

“Regardless of what’s going on that’s surrounding this team, any talk, anything I’ve still showed that by me being here, coming to work, being professional, got to answer you guys’ questions every day, got to deal with you all, I still remain positive about that. I don’t think I have to prove that to anybody.”

Anthony’s future became a topic again after he commented on a critical web story written by Charley Rosen, a Jackson confidant.

Rosen wrote that Anthony “has outlived his usefulness in New York.” Anthony indicated he believed that Rosen was speaking for Jackson, and said Sunday, “If that’s what’s coming from that side, then I guess it’s a conversation that we should have.” Rosen had a new post Monday, saying these were his opinions, not Jackson’s.

“My job is to go out there and play ball,” Anthony said. “I’m not concerned about that.’’

Following Monday’s game, Anthony, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, said he doesn’t need to speak to Jackson about it. If Jackson wants to talk to him, Anthony said he’s around.

“My clarity is playing ball right now and getting some wins,” Anthony said. “If they want to come talk to me, I’m around them guys every day. I don’t want this to be kind of going back and forth between me and the front office, management, because it’s really nothing.

“I responded to an article that I read. That was that. There’s nothing between myself and management at this point.”

Jeff Hornacek said before the game he’s not concerned about Anthony being affected by this. He scored 30 points against the Hawks, although he missed a short, go-ahead jumper just before the buzzer.

Hornacek said he usually tells players when they hear their name in trade discussions to ignore them. But in this case, he intimated that Anthony should ignore this story altogether.

“That’s something we always talk in general terms, about stuff out there in the paper,” Hornacek said. “But this one I don’t feel the need to go talk to Carmelo about it.”