Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but it was a victory the Knicks really, really needed, with the season slipping away and trade winds blowing their star forward, Carmelo Anthony, hither and yon.

This time, they got it, beating the Hornets, 110-107, on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. But it was a strange night of mixed results for Anthony, who heard fans began to grow noticeably impatient with him.

A three-pointer by Courtney Lee (16 points) with 1:39 left made it 102-101, and 20 seconds later, Brandon Jennings (15 points) hit a corner three that gave the Knicks a 105-101 edge. Anthony got to enjoy a big moment, too, hitting a fadeaway jumper with 13 seconds left to give the Knicks a 109-105 lead.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, things got awkward for Anthony when he lined up for a shot with the Knicks trailing 99-93. Fans began to jeer before he even made his attempt. Then he hit the backboard, not the rim, prompting a smattering of boos.

The fans’ mixed emotions about Anthony were evident late in the third quarter, when there were scattered jeers after he missed the first two of three free throws, then mock cheers when he made the third.

Jennings said of the Anthony saga: “As a team, I think we’re doing a good job of staying focused, guys staying together and encouraging Melo to just keep playing and don’t worry about that stuff.”

The Knicks (21-27), who had lost 14 of their previous 18 games, played down the stretch without Derrick Rose, who was sidelined after suffering a sprained left ankle.

“We played defense, it’s as simple as that,’’ coach Jeff Hornacek said. “It’s a combination of things. I thought guys were alert and helping each other out . . . That’s what wins you games.”

Said Lee, “I think we realize now time is running out and our sense of urgency has to pick up.”

Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points each, but Anthony shot 8-for-26 overall and 1-for-7 from three-point range. He also had 11 rebounds.

Kemba Walker had 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Nicolas Batum added 15 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Hornets. Jennings said of covering Walker after Rose went down: “I just tried to not let him get comfortable.”

Porzingis scored 10 points in the first 5 ½ minutes, six of them on two three-pointers. It was a heartening sign, given that Porzingis had suffered through some shooting woes of late.

Hornacek said before the game that the staff is working withhim to keep his shot from getting too flat. “We call it kind of a slingshot,” Hornacek said. “He takes his upper arm and just kind of lets it go rather than lifting up.”

Anthony, who before the game again faced questions about the potential for him to be traded, got off to a slow shooting start, but with a minute left in the first quarter, his three-pointer gave the Knicks a 27-21 lead.

The two highlights of the second quarter were a pair of driving, emphatic dunks by Porzingis, the second of which gave the Knicks a 39-31 lead.

At that point Porzingis had 14 points and had shot 6-for-6 from the floor. In his previous eight games, he had averaged only 13.3 points and shot 43 percent.

The Knicks’ lead grew to 52-41 on a three-pointer by Lee.

Anthony scored six points in the first three minutes of the third, but the Hornets would not go away. Soon enough, recently minted All-Star (and native New Yorker) Walker was hitting a three-pointer to give Charlotte a 65-64 lead, a margin that later grew to eight points.

The Knicks’ defense was lacking in the third quarter as the Hornets scored 36 points.

Notes & quotes: The Knicks wore throwback jerseys representing their inaugural season of 1946-47 in recognition of their 70th anniversary . . . Hornets associate head coach and former Knicks star Patrick Ewing has been working with Roy Hibbert, his latest big-man project. Said Hornets coach Steve Clifford, “Yao Ming’s best years [in Houston] were with Patrick. Dwight Howard, by far, his best years [in Orlando] were working with Patrick. Al Jefferson, who has had a great career, his best years [in Charlotte] were working with Patrick. I think if I was a young player and I wanted somebody to work with me, it would be Patrick.” Ewing received a warm ovation after a video tribute during the first TV timeout . . . Both teams’ head and assistant coaches wore bow ties in tribute to National Basketball Coaches Association executive director Michael Goldberg, who died last week.