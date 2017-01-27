After a rough 24 hours filled with disappointing news and distracting trade rumors, Carmelo Anthony said he was looking forward to getting back on the basketball court.

Anthony spoke briefly with reporters before Friday night’s Knicks game against the Charlotte Hornets. He admitted to being disappointed that he wasn’t selected as an All-Star reserve, the first time in eight seasons he won’t be a part of the festivities. And he declined to comment on various trade rumors that were swirling around the league concerning him.

“I’m getting ready to go out there for a game. I don’t want to talk about that,” Anthony said when asked about the trade rumors.

Friday afternoon, ESPN was reporting that the Knicks and the Clippers were looking for a third team to facilitate a deal that would send Anthony to Los Angeles without the Clippers having to give up one of their top three stars.

The Clippers have maintained a consistent interest in Anthony, who has two years and approximately $53 million left on his contract. Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Friday that he would do what he needed to make his team better, including trading his son Austin Rivers. The Clippers also confirmed to ESPN that it had been the Knicks who approached the Clippers about trading Anthony.

Anthony is one of only three players in the league with a full no-trade clause, along with LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki. Though he has yet to sign off on any trade, the Knicks are trying to engage teams they believe he would consent to joining. Anthony recently told Newsday that he would consider waiving the no-trade clause.

Anthony said before Friday night’s game that the basketball court is a release for him.

“Yeah. Being able to go out there and play basketball. That’s the fun part for me,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about anything at that point. I try not to think about it. It’s a little difficult not to think about it. I’m definitely not, 50 minutes before a game, thinking about that right now.”