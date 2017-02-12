HIGHLIGHTS Leads impressive win in possible final home game as Knick

End homestand on up note after losing first four games

If this was Carmelo Anthony’s final home game as a Knick, he can say he led his team to its best win of the season.

Anthony scored a team-high 25 points and hit three clutch baskets during crunch time to help lift the Knicks to a 94-90 victory over the mighty San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

It was only the Knicks’ seventh win in the last 27 games, and easily their finest of this underachieving season. The Knicks had lost the first four games of this homestand but closed it out in impressive fashion.

The Knicks (23-33) still have one more game before the All-Star break, against the Thunder Wednesday in Oklahoma City. They then play in Cleveland Feb. 23, which is the date of the trade deadline. Anthony has been the subject of trade rumors but has a no-trade clause and can veto any deals.

Anthony didn’t play like someone worried about his future. He shot 9-for-21 overall but 4-for-6 in the fourth quarter. He scored seven points in the final 2:45, including back-to-back jumpers with 1:15 and 33.2 seconds to go to put the Knicks up 92-86.

“He’s a monster,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said before the game. “Inside, outside, whatever it is, he’s always been somebody that we have to game-plan for.”

Derrick Rose added 18 points for the Knicks. Kristaps Porzingis had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Willy Hernangomez 12 points and eight boards.

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs (41-13) with 36 points and nine rebounds. LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knicks definitely approached this game differently than their last game, in which they gave up 131 points Friday in a loss to the Nuggets. Jeff Hornacek said the starters should be “embarrassed” after that performance. Then before the game he said if the Knicks are “not alert” that the Spurs could score 140 points.

Hornacek switched up the starting lineup as he moved Porzingis back to power forward and inserted Hernangomez at center. The move worked as well as all the film work, because the Knicks played with the pride and passion that has been missing on so many nights.

With the Knicks clinging to an 83-81 lead, Rose turned the ball over, but Courtney Lee broke up the Spurs’ fast-break opportunity. Lee stole the ball back, threw it ahead to Anthony, who converted a three-pointer to put the Knicks up five with 2:45 left. Anthony gave it right back, though, fouling Leonard as he attempted a three-pointer. He connected on all three shots.

Hernangomez scored on a sweet move inside with 1:47 left. The Knicks needed a stop and got it, leading to an Anthony turnaround jumper to make it 90-86. After another defensive stand, Anthony scored again and the crowd erupted as he made it a six-point lead.