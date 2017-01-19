Carmelo Anthony couldn’t miss in the second quarter, but with the game on the line, he couldn’t convert — and he didn’t even take a shot on the last possession.

No Knick did.

With the Knicks trailing by three, Anthony drove and threw it to Courtney Lee in the corner. He passed up an open three-pointer and threw it to Brandon Jennings, who had the ball slapped out of his hands.

And the Knicks suffered another tough loss, falling to the Wizards, 113-110, last night at the Garden after coming back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to take a one-point lead.

“He looked for a three; it wasn’t there,” Jeff Hornacek said of Anthony on the final play. “He drove. I thought he made the right play, kicked it out. We probably should have shot the next one. Then we weren’t able to get it off.”

Trailing by 14 with 7 1⁄2 minutes left in the game, the Knicks took a 110-109 lead with 48.4 seconds left when Derrick Rose scored inside. But John Wall scored the game’s last four points to send the Knicks (19-25) to their 12th loss in the last 15 games.

Anthony — who seemed to be set off by someone in the stands — set a franchise record for points in a quarter when he scored 25 in the second, but he had only seven the rest of the way to finish with 34. He shot 2-for-12 after halftime and missed a go-ahead shot with 18.9 seconds that led to a breakaway dunk by Wall.

Rose had 20 points and Kristaps Porzingis 15 off the bench in his return after a four-game absence because of a sore left Achilles. An MRI revealed no structural damage, so Porzingis was cleared to play.

Wall led Washington to their seventh win in eight games with 29 points and 13 assists. His two foul shots with 32.6 seconds left gave Washington a 111-110 lead. Otto Porter Jr. added 23 points.

Porzingis helped spark the Knicks’ run in the fourth quarter. He sprinted upcourt and threw down a putback dunk after Lee’s missed three-pointer to bring the Knicks within 104-97 with 6:28 left.

After Porter’s two foul shots, Anthony finally made a basket. He had missed his first six shots of the second half before scoring inside with 5:25 to go. He was fouled on the play but couldn’t convert the three-point play.

Jennings’ three-pointer cut the deficit to 107-104 with 3:03 to go. After a drive by Wall that made it 109-104, Rose scored inside. On the next trip, Anthony was fouled inside and made both free throws to cut it to 109-108 with 1:37 to go.

The Knicks hoped that Wednesday night’s win in Boston would be a turning point, but the spirit and effort they played with for most of that game was missing in the first quarter.

The Wizards were quicker, more aggressive and faced little resistance. They shot 63 percent, scored 38 points and led by as many as 13. But the game changed in the second quarter as Anthony started cooking, helping the Knicks to a 40-point quarter.

After scoring two points in the first quarter, Anthony got rolling, possibly motivated after someone heckled him from the stands. After his second basket, a three, Anthony was talking and looking into the crowd near midcourt. That continued after his next few baskets.

Anthony shot 10-for-12 in the quarter en route to his 25 points. He scored six straight baskets for the Knicks and 16 consecutive points overall in a dizzying shooting display that had the crowd buzzing. His three-pointer with 27.9 seconds left in the half gave the Knicks a 67-66 halftime lead, but the Wizards outscored them 34-19 in the third quarter.