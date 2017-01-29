HIGHLIGHTS Four Knicks foul out in team’s longest game since 1951

Atlanta’s Paul Millsap scores 37 points in 60 minutes

ATLANTA — Carmelo Anthony did all that he could for 46 minutes, scoring 45 points in that time. But this game lasted 68 minutes and the Knicks didn’t have enough to pull out the victory.

The Knicks lost a crusher, 142-139, in four overtimes to the Hawks Sunday. The Knicks (21-28) had four-fifths of their normal starting unit on the bench, either in street clothes or unable to play because they fouled out by the time the game ended.

In the final seconds of the game, Courtney Lee, who hit a three-pointer to send it into a third overtime, grabbed the rebound of his own shot and dribbled out to the corner. He used a pump fake to get open, but he misfired on the three that would have sent the game to a fifth OT.

The only other time the Knicks played a four-overtime game was on Jan. 23, 1951, when they lost at Rochester, 102-92.

Anthony, who tied the game with a basket with 2.6 seconds in regulation and again with 6.9 seconds to go in the first overtime, fouled out in the second overtime. He shot 18-for-36.

Brandon Jennings, starting for the injured Derrick Rose (sprained ankle), finished with 18 points and 11 assists in 53 minutes. Lee had 17 points in 52. Kristaps Porzingis fouled out in regulation with 15 points and one monster dunk over former Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard.

Paul Millsap led Atlanta (28-20) with 37 points and 19 rebounds in 60 minutes. Dennis Schroder had 23 points and 15 assists. Kent Bazemore added 24. Former Knick Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 and Howard fouled out with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

By the fourth overtime, the players came out as if they just wanted to finish the other team off as quickly as possible. The first five baskets were three-pointers — three by the Knicks and two by the Hawks.

The Knicks led 139-136 after Jennings’ second three-pointer of the overtime with 2:56 left. Atlanta tied it 139-all after Millsap made one of two free throws with 1:14 to go.

After the Knicks were called for a 24-second violation, Millsap collected an offensive rebound and put it back in, giving Atlanta a 141-139 lead with 27.4 seconds left.

The Knicks didn’t get a shot off again on the next trip. Lee’s pass to Willy Hernangomez inside sailed over his head and out of bounds with 14.6 seconds left. But the Knicks weren’t done.

Schroder was fouled with 10.2 seconds left, but he made only one of two to give the Knicks another chance to tie it with a three-pointer.

In the second overtime, in a similar situation, the Hawks elected not to foul and Lee made them pay with a tying three-pointer with 1.5 seconds left. They used that same strategy again, but it worked this time as Lee couldn’t convert.